Fundira challenges dismissal as NSSA Board Chair

Ousted National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board chairperson Emmanuel Fundira has challenged his recent dismissal by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Edgar Moyo, describing the move as procedurally flawed and lacking legal justification.In a letter addressed to Moyo, Fundira expressed concern over the termination of his appointment — alongside the entire NSSA board — which he says was done without clear reference to provisions of the NSSA Act or the Public Enterprises Corporate Governance Act."I have received the letter dated 23rd June 2025 informing me of the termination of my appointment as a member and chairperson of the National Social Security Authority board," Fundira wrote. "I am writing to respectfully bring to your attention that upon careful examination and review of the letter, I noticed that the reason for the termination as stated is to lay a new foundation for NSSA. The letter does not indicate the section in the NSSA Act or Public Enterprises Corporate Governance Act on which it is based."Fundira and his board were dismissed following tensions with the minister over the appointment of Charles Shava as NSSA's substantive General Manager. Shava had been acting in the role since July 2022 after former general manager Arthur Manase was suspended amid allegations of corruption.Despite overseeing NSSA during this transitional period, Fundira is accused of attempting to stall or block Shava's official appointment, reportedly drawing the ire of the minister.Fundira, who has since been replaced by Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube as board chair, is now appealing to the minister for a reconsideration of the decision.“I would therefore like to kindly request that you review this matter further to ensure that the correct legal provision is applied,” he said in his letter.NSSA has been under increased scrutiny in recent years due to governance issues, financial irregularities, and protracted leadership vacancies. The latest board reshuffle signals a possible shift in the government's efforts to reassert control and reform the embattled social security body. However, Fundira's protest highlights ongoing tensions and the sensitive political dynamics surrounding state-run enterprises.Neither Moyo nor the Public Service Ministry had responded publicly to Fundira's letter by the time of publication.