Passenger jailed for squeezing own manhood against woman

by Gideon Madzikatidze

CHEGUTU - A 45 year-old Chegutu man is unlucky after court (Chegutu Magistrates) slapped him with six-months sentence after being found guilty of indecent assault.

Of the 6 months, Israel Mugachi will serve effective 3 months in prison after other 3 were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next 5 years.Court heard that on 10 June 2025, the offender boarded a vehicle plying Chegutu-Gadzema route with the 25-year old victim and sat right by her side. The offender unzipped his trousers and fork out his manhood which he used to rub against the victim's waist.The victim quizzed him why he was doing that and he stopped. A police report was made, leading to his arrest.