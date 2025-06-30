Mugodhi Church members die as robbers pounce on their prayer mountain

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe

Two people from Mugodhi church died after they slipped and fell on rocks in Mazowe when armed robbers allegedly pounced on them at their prayer mountain on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Prosper Katiyo (29) from Chasauka village in Mutoko and Leoba Mabonzo (27) also from Mutoko.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Mazowe where two people died while running away from machete wielding robbers who pounced on them in Mazowe where they were conducting their prayers,"Mundembe said.Allegations are that the congregants were praying on June 28 at night when unknown machete wielding robbers pounced on them.The robbers looted the congregant's phones and money.Hours later the congregants discovered the duo's lifeless bodies.A police report was filed at Mazowe police station and a man hunt has since been launched.Police warned people to desist from praying on rough terrain like mountain cliff."We urge members of the public to hold prayer sessions in safe environments as opposed to rough terrain like mountain cliff where possibility of dangerous r.eptiles is obviousSimilarly we conderm unruly elements who attack worshippers . The long arm of the law will catch up with these rogue elements. We are appealing for valuab.le information about the identity of the culprits," Mundembe said.