Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugodhi Church members die as robbers pounce on their prayer mountain

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe
30 Jun 2025 at 21:52hrs | Views
Two people from Mugodhi church died after they slipped and fell on rocks in Mazowe when armed robbers allegedly pounced on them at their prayer mountain  on Saturday.


The deceased were identified as Prosper Katiyo (29) from Chasauka village in Mutoko and Leoba Mabonzo (27) also from Mutoko.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson  Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Mazowe where two people died while running  away from machete wielding  robbers who pounced on them in Mazowe where they were conducting their prayers,"Mundembe said.

Allegations  are that the congregants were praying on June 28 at night when unknown machete wielding robbers pounced on them.

The robbers looted the congregant's phones and money.

Hours later the congregants discovered the duo's lifeless bodies.

A police report was filed at Mazowe police station and a man hunt has since been launched.

Police warned people to desist from praying on rough terrain like mountain cliff.

"We urge members of the public to hold prayer sessions in safe environments as opposed to rough terrain like mountain cliff where possibility of dangerous r.eptiles is obviousSimilarly we conderm unruly elements who attack worshippers . The long arm of the law will catch up with these rogue elements. We are appealing for valuab.le information about the identity of the culprits," Mundembe said.

Source - Byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

44 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2566 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 992 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views