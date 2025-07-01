Zanu-PF pushes for law criminalising govt criticism

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ruling party ZANU-PF legislators are doubling down on calls to criminalise criticism of government shortcomings, reigniting concerns over shrinking democratic space and rising authoritarianism in Zimbabwe.This comes as ZANU-PF Member of Parliament Joseph Mapiki recently tabled a motion in Parliament calling for the adoption of a National Ideology - a framework that would formally institutionalise patriotism and promote a unified Zimbabwean identity. The motion is currently under parliamentary debate.According to Mapiki, the proposed National Ideology would help instil national pride and loyalty, mirroring teachings from the party's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.Backing the proposal, ZANU-PF MP Ophias Murambiwa argued that public criticism of the state - especially in light of national challenges - should be viewed as unpatriotic and punishable by law."I am very amazed that there are some Hon. Members who debated and spoke, yet they cannot show their love for the country because hospitals do not have medication," Murambiwa said during a parliamentary session. "That alone is not sufficient [reason] because it does not mean that tomorrow we are not going to have the medication."Murambiwa went further, calling for legislation to penalise those who "bad-mouth" Zimbabwe."I also suggest that this august House must come up with a law which states that those who speak evil of their country must face the full wrath of the law and then be jailed," he added.ZANU-PF has repeatedly mooted such legislation under the guise of promoting patriotism, though critics say it aims to muzzle dissent and suppress political opposition.Opposition legislators have condemned the proposal, describing it as a dangerous step toward authoritarianism. MDC Alliance MP Prosper Mutseyami warned that conflating patriotism with blind loyalty threatens democracy and civic participation."Patriotism is not blind loyalty. It is not empty slogans. It is a conscious love for our country that demands honest reflection, accountability and action," Mutseyami argued. "True patriots question injustice, challenge corruption and demand systems that serve the people."He added that suppressing legitimate criticism would further alienate Zimbabweans struggling under economic hardship and poor service delivery. "Our patriotism must ignite participation, ensuring that every Zimbabwean plays an active role in shaping the future."ZANU-PF's push to embed the National Ideology into the education system has also drawn criticism from civil society and educators, who fear it may be used as a tool for indoctrination rather than national development.As the debate rages on, many Zimbabweans remain concerned that efforts to criminalise dissent could further erode democratic freedoms in a country already grappling with repression, corruption, and economic instability.