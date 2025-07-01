Police officer at centre of explosive love triangle scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A scandalous love affair involving a married police officer stationed at Chikato Police Station in Masvingo has sent shockwaves through the local law enforcement community and beyond.Officer Magret Mupinga, who has been married for 17 years to a teacher based in Zaka, is at the centre of a tangled web of relationships involving four men - two of whom are fellow police officers, along with a town vendor and an employee at a local hotel.Sources close to the matter allege that Mupinga had been leading a double life, skilfully concealing her extramarital relationships from her husband - until a fateful night recently exposed her secrets.A relative of Mupinga's husband revealed how the longtime suspicions finally unraveled."He had always suspected her of cheating, but he had no solid proof," said the source. "One day, he returned home unexpectedly. She was asleep, and he used the chance to unlock her phone. What he found left him shattered."The contents of the phone reportedly included intimate messages, photographs, and evidence of secret meetings at local lodges - especially those along Great Zimbabwe Road on the outskirts of the city. The relative said Mupinga was often spotted shopping with some of her alleged lovers at popular stores like Edgars."She was seen around town with different men, being bought clothes and dining at upscale places. Everything was there in the phone - pictures, chats, and even receipts," the source added.The revelation has caused a stir within the police force, raising serious concerns about discipline, professionalism, and ethics. The fact that two of the men involved work at the same police station as Mupinga has only deepened the controversy, prompting questions about potential abuse of office and internal misconduct.Images circulating on social media show Mupinga at various leisure spots, enjoying drinks and appearing carefree. However, more explicit material - including nude photos of her and two of her alleged lovers - has also reportedly been leaked, further fuelling public interest and outrage.While there has been no official comment yet from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the incident has already sparked internal murmurs, with many calling for a formal investigation into the matter to assess whether disciplinary action is warranted.The case highlights growing concerns about personal conduct within the ranks of law enforcement and the potential consequences when boundaries between personal and professional lives are blurred.