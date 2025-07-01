Zimbabwe's agric producer prices surge 36.4%

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's agricultural producer prices spiked sharply in May 2025, with the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) reporting a 36.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the Producer Price Index for Agriculture (PPIA), signalling growing inflationary pressure across the farming sector.In a statement released Friday, ZimStat said:"The year-on-year rate of change for the US$-denominated PPIA stood at 36.4% in May 2025, meaning farm gate prices have risen by more than a third compared to May 2024."The PPIA tracks the average change in producer prices received by farmers for their output, making it a critical indicator of inflation trends within the agricultural sector.Analysts say the surge reflects deepening cost pressures driven by expensive inputs, currency instability, and seasonal shifts in supply.On a month-to-month basis, producer prices also continued their upward trajectory. ZimStat noted that agricultural prices rose by 1.1% between April and May 2025, compared to a 0.2% rise recorded the previous month."This acceleration represents a gain of 0.9 percentage points, suggesting renewed short-term inflation for agricultural commodities," ZimStat explained.Agricultural economist Tinashe Chikomba said the data highlights serious economic pressures facing both producers and consumers."A 36% annual jump in producer prices is not just about higher earnings for farmers; it often reflects serious structural costs in the production process," Chikomba said."Fertiliser, seed, fuel, and transport have all gone up in US$ terms. These figures should trigger urgent policy reviews, especially around input support and post-harvest handling."Chikomba cautioned that the ripple effect of rising farm gate prices could soon be felt by consumers, particularly in urban areas where households spend a large share of their income on food."The government needs to keep a close watch on this trend, especially ahead of the next planting season," he added.ZimStat said it will continue monitoring price developments and regularly publish the PPIA to support informed decision-making across Zimbabwe's agricultural value chain.