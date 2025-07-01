Farmers urged to adopt cluster farming

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farmers in Mwenezi East, Masvingo province, have been encouraged to adopt cluster farming as a strategy to increase production, enhance food security, and generate export-ready surplus grain.This call was made during a community empowerment programme held recently at Mucheni Business Centre, spearheaded by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sheillah Chikomo, who also serves as the local Member of Parliament.During the event, Chikomo donated food hampers and kitchen utensils to residents, while also facilitating engagement between local farmers and representatives from ZimTrade.Addressing the gathering, ZimTrade's eastern region manager Admire Jongwe urged farmers to work together in production clusters to boost output and improve market access."We encourage farmers to engage in cluster farming so that they can produce in bulk for export," Jongwe said."This will eliminate middlemen who often buy grain at very low prices and ensure farmers get fair value for their produce."Jongwe also announced that ZimTrade would soon roll out training workshops in Mwenezi East to prepare local farmers for the export market by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge."Very soon, ZimTrade will be in the constituency rolling out workshops to capacitate farmers," he said.The initiative is part of broader government efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods by promoting production-focused activities and linking communities to national and international markets.Deputy Minister Chikomo said empowering rural farmers was key to economic transformation and food self-sufficiency."We want our communities to move from subsistence to commercial farming. These empowerment programmes will help ensure that no one is left behind," Chikomo said.Farmers in attendance expressed appreciation for the support and welcomed the idea of working in groups to access better markets and resources.The Mwenezi empowerment drive reflects a growing push by authorities to unlock the economic potential of rural areas through smart agriculture, trade facilitation, and skills development.