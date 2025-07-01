Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farmers urged to adopt cluster farming

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | Views
Farmers in Mwenezi East, Masvingo province, have been encouraged to adopt cluster farming as a strategy to increase production, enhance food security, and generate export-ready surplus grain.

This call was made during a community empowerment programme held recently at Mucheni Business Centre, spearheaded by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sheillah Chikomo, who also serves as the local Member of Parliament.

During the event, Chikomo donated food hampers and kitchen utensils to residents, while also facilitating engagement between local farmers and representatives from ZimTrade.

Addressing the gathering, ZimTrade's eastern region manager Admire Jongwe urged farmers to work together in production clusters to boost output and improve market access.

 "We encourage farmers to engage in cluster farming so that they can produce in bulk for export," Jongwe said.
 "This will eliminate middlemen who often buy grain at very low prices and ensure farmers get fair value for their produce."

Jongwe also announced that ZimTrade would soon roll out training workshops in Mwenezi East to prepare local farmers for the export market by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

 "Very soon, ZimTrade will be in the constituency rolling out workshops to capacitate farmers," he said.

The initiative is part of broader government efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods by promoting production-focused activities and linking communities to national and international markets.

Deputy Minister Chikomo said empowering rural farmers was key to economic transformation and food self-sufficiency.

 "We want our communities to move from subsistence to commercial farming. These empowerment programmes will help ensure that no one is left behind," Chikomo said.

Farmers in attendance expressed appreciation for the support and welcomed the idea of working in groups to access better markets and resources.

The Mwenezi empowerment drive reflects a growing push by authorities to unlock the economic potential of rural areas through smart agriculture, trade facilitation, and skills development.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

44 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2568 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 992 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views