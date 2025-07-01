Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF's Muduvuri distances self from Central Committee race

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025 at 08:45hrs | Views
ZANU-PF National Consultative Assembly (NCA) member Jimaya Muduvuri has dismissed reports linking him to the race for a position in the ruling party's influential Central Committee, declaring he has no interest in contesting.

The Central Committee is ZANU-PF's highest decision-making body outside congress, comprising 230 members from the party's 10 provinces. It meets quarterly and is tasked with implementing party policy, resolutions, and strategic decisions.

Speculation had been rife last week that Muduvuri was positioning himself to fill a vacancy in Sanyati District, following the expulsion of Blessed Geza from the party. Geza was removed after publicly calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ouster.

But in an interview, Muduvuri, who previously served in the Central Committee between 2002 and 2009 under Kadoma, firmly denied harbouring any ambitions to return.

 "I was a central committee member under Kadoma from 2002 to 2009 and I can't be seen representing Sanyati again," said Muduvuri.
 "I'm not greedy politically. I'm comfortable with my current position as NCA member and happy with the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

He added that his focus had shifted to supporting the party from outside the formal power structure.

 "I'm no longer interested in party positions because I now concentrate on helping the party in a bigger way," he said.

Muduvuri, who is also the patron of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC), has been active in pro-government advocacy, particularly in mobilising faith-based groups to support ZANU-PF policies. In 2019, he led a campaign calling for the lifting of Western sanctions on Zimbabwean leaders.

He also runs the Muduvuri Rehabilitation and Empowerment Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering people living with disabilities across the country.

In the Sanyati contest, sources say the competition is now centred between Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura and Kudakwashe Nduya, both of whom are reportedly eyeing the powerful post.

With factional tensions still simmering in parts of the party, the Central Committee elections are expected to test loyalties and ambitions as ZANU-PF continues its internal restructuring ahead of future congresses.

Source - NewsDay
