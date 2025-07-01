CIO agent faces rape charge

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer stationed in Gweru has been granted US$200 bail in a case where he stands accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in the city's Kopje suburb.The accused, Makopa Manyadze (45), appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure last week. He was not asked to plead and was initially remanded in custody pending the court's ruling on his bail application.Magistrate Maturure granted bail, stating that although the charges were serious, the State had failed to demonstrate why Manyadze was not a suitable candidate for bail."Bail is a constitutional right that can be granted even in serious cases, provided strict conditions are imposed," Maturure said.As part of his bail conditions, Manyadze was ordered to reside at his listed Gweru address and to avoid any contact with witnesses. The matter was postponed to July 22, 2025, for trial.According to court documents, the incident occurred last Monday morning when the complainant was alone at home. It is alleged that Manyadze had previously instructed her to take a bath and later arrived uninvited at her residence.The State alleges that upon entering the house, Manyadze ordered the complainant to come closer to him. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her by the waist and fondled her breasts.The court heard that Manyadze allegedly threw the complainant onto a bed, where he continued fondling her despite resistance. He then allegedly forcibly undressed and raped her.The complainant reported the incident to her twin sister, who in turn alerted their mother. The mother subsequently filed a police report.The court did not disclose the nature of the relationship, if any, between the accused and the complainant.The case has drawn public interest, given the suspect's affiliation with the country's intelligence service. Rights advocates have urged authorities to ensure a fair and transparent judicial process.