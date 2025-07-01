Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zim industry leaders call for Unified Taxation System

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025 at 08:40hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's business community has raised concerns over the country's fragmented taxation system, urging the government to adopt a unified tax framework to alleviate the heavy burden of multiple taxes that are hindering business growth and expansion.

At the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2025 Annual Congress held last week in Victoria Falls, top industry captains stressed that the current multiplicity of tax obligations is increasing operational costs for companies, pushing some into corporate rescue or forcing them to shut down altogether. ZNCC Chief Executive Officer Chris Mugaga revealed that the chamber intends to advocate for the consolidation of tax policies into a single, harmonized tax system with a simplified rate structure.

"We need to have taxes reduced. We need to have harmonisation," Mugaga told NewsDay Business on the sidelines of the congress. "After this congress, we are going to push for consolidation of tax policies so that we have a single policy on taxes… We need just one tax rate, and we also need to push for slashing of taxes."

This call comes amid an aggressive audit and resource mobilization campaign by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), which is determined to meet a challenging 2025 revenue target of ZiG equivalent to US$7.2 billion. The campaign has generated significant cost pressures on firms and has reportedly alienated some compliant taxpayers, as the government struggles with dwindling revenue streams due to the growing informal sector.

Mugaga pointed out that the government's overreliance on taxation as a revenue source is unsustainable given that only about 1,750 companies consistently pay taxes out of thousands registered in the country. This highlights the dominance of the informal sector, which the Reserve Bank estimates generates about US$14.2 billion annually.

Besides tax obligations, businesses are grappling with a range of other challenges, including the costs of alternative electricity sources amid persistent power outages, losses incurred from currency volatility, import duties, consignment-based conformity fees, high interest rates, commercial rents, municipal charges, legal and compliance costs, ICT expenses, software licensing fees, insurance premiums, and hedging costs related to economic uncertainty.

Industry leaders also voiced concerns about the influx of substandard products flooding the Zimbabwean market. Mugaga emphasized the difficulty in controlling the informal market and how the high cost of doing business has forced many consumers to turn to cheaper, often low-quality goods as a survival strategy. He called for stronger measures to regulate and address informality to protect both consumers and formal businesses.

CBZ Holdings chairman Luxon Zembe echoed these worries, underscoring the negative impact of cheap, poorly made products on local industries and the wider economy. He warned that although these goods might appear affordable, they tend to be short-lived and potentially dangerous due to inadequate manufacturing standards.

The consensus among Zimbabwe's business leaders is that tax reform, coupled with tighter regulation of market standards, is crucial to creating a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth. They are urging the government to rethink its approach to revenue generation and to focus on expanding the formal economy, reducing the tax burden, and protecting consumers and businesses from substandard imports.

Source - NewsDay
More on: #CIO, #Rape, #Charge

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2571 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 992 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views