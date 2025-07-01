Fong-kong receipts ring busted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two men, Chamunorwa Paul Anesu and Nakai Hodera, have been sentenced to five years' imprisonment each for fraud and theft involving counterfeit receipts at a retail shop. The sentences were handed down at the Mbare Magistrate Court following their conviction on charges of producing fraudulent documents to steal goods.Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police Criminal Investigations Department (ZRP CID), revealed that one year of each sentence was suspended on condition of good behavior, and another year was suspended on the condition that the accused repay the complainant US$1,232. This means the pair will serve an effective three-year jail term.According to Det Insp Muteweri, the two men acted in collusion with two others, Muchineripi Mupunyukwi and Brendon, who remain at large.The scam came to light on June 15, 2025, when Chamunorwa Paul Anesu purchased groceries worth US$62.99 from a retail outlet but presented a counterfeit receipt showing purchases totaling US$2,962.99. With the assistance of Nakai Hodera, who was employed at the shop, they used the falsified receipt to claim and dispatch goods worth far more than the original purchase.The scheme was uncovered after a vigilant till operator noticed a mismatch between the quantity of goods dispatched and the actual purchases made. This prompted an immediate investigation that led to the arrest of both suspects.Further inquiries revealed that the duo had employed this fraudulent method on multiple occasions to steal from the retailer.The court found Chamunorwa Paul Anesu and Nakai Hodera guilty of fraud and theft, resulting in their sentencing. The investigation into the other accomplices is ongoing.