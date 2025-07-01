Latest News Editor's Choice


Sadza eater sentenced for attempting to smuggle stolen Toyota

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025 at 08:38hrs | Views
The Mokopane Regional Court has imposed six years of direct imprisonment against a 37-year-old Zimbabwean man, Joseph Kungwengwe, after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Cross.

The police intercepted and recovered the compact sport utility vehicle in Mokopane on 29 December last year.

Kungwengwe was subsequently arrested after the stolen vehicle was intercepted.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the Toyota Corolla Cross was reported stolen at Brakpan, in Gauteng province, last year.

"Limpopo provincial anti-smuggling team received intelligence information about a suspected stolen motor vehicle from Gauteng province driving along N1, en route to Beitbridge port of entry," said Ledwaba.

He added that the stolen vehicle was to be smuggled from the South African side of the border, into neighbouring Zimbabwe.

"The team operationalized the lookout information, and the vehicle matching the description was spotted driving along N1, next to Zebediela Toll Plaza, where it was cornered," said Ledwaba.

The driver was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and the car was confiscated for further investigations.

Following trial, the Mokopane Regional Court convicted 37-year-old Kungwengwe and sentenced him to six years of direct imprisonment for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the provincial anti-smuggling team "for their sterling work to prevent smuggling of motor vehicles".

Last month, IOL reported that 31-year-old man, Mikael Mlambo, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested when police intercepted another stolen Toyota Corolla Cross sport utility vehicle which was also being driven towards the Beitbridge port of entry.

At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told IOL that Mlambo was remanded in custody.

"On Friday, 16 May 2025, members of the provincial Flying Squad were busy conducting routine patrol duties when they received intelligence information about a grey Toyota Corolla Cross SUV vehicle that was reported stolen this month," said Mashaba.

"The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed along the N1 South public road and was destined to be smuggled to Zimbabwe."

Source - IOL

