Zimbabwean farmers embrace AI

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is advancing agrifood systems through integration of effective digital technologies in Zimbabwe. Through the Fostering Digital Villages Initiative (FDiVi), FAO hosted a Digital Fair in the Masvingo province.The digital fair brought together digital service providers, farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and real-time onboarding to digital agriculture solutions. The digital fair is part of the broader Fostering Digital Villages through innovative advisory and profitable market services project, which aims to transform agrifood systems in rural Malawi, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe using effective digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.The digital fair held in the Bikita district is part of a series of the ongoing campaign by FAO targeting digital service providers, rural farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to interact and integrate digital technologies in agriculture. The digital fair sparked renewed enthusiasm for digital transformation in agriculture among local communities.Speaking during the digital fair, Bernard Hadzirambwi, the District Development Coordinator, praised the initiative and encouraged farmers to adopt digital technologies to enhance productivity and resilience.The FDiVi is one of FAO's corporate initiatives and flagship programmes. It is an integrated development vision that enshrines digitalization at the core of rural transformation and prosperity, addressing on-farm and off-farm socio-economic elements.The project is being implemented in the Mhondoro-Ngezi and Bikita districts where digital hubs will be equipped with digital tools and services including free internet, computers and digital literacy training materials.The project supports local farmers, extension officers, agro-dealers, and processors through facilitating access to innovative agricultural extension services, improving market access, and promoting inclusive rural transformation.Going forward, FAO will integrate Digital Fairs in the annual District and Ward level Agriculture Shows. The project will continue to support digital innovators and entrepreneurs in breaking into the rural market and will also support farmers and other rural stakeholders to safely onboard onto digital platforms and services.