Blow for Mutsvagwa as Mabika wins in factionally tense polls

by Simbarashe Sithole In Mutare
01 Jul 2025 at 10:56hrs | Views
Manicaland - Women's Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband, Christopher Mutsvangwa, who dealt a deadly blow at the weekend after Dorothy Mabika, who was allegedly backed by Kudakwashe Tagwirei's faction beat their preferred candidate, Mercy Sacco.

Mabika emerged victorious, securing 23 votes against her rival's 16 in the high stakes poll that had been postponed four times due to procedural deputes and factional fights within the party.

The post had been vacant since the suspension of former provincial chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa last year while earlier elections won by Mabika were suspended after the Mutsvangwa faction raised objections.

Mabika, who allegedly had a strong financial backing from Tagwirei and Mabel Chinomona and also enjoying the support of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, sailed through at the weekend in what observers said proved the power of money in Zanu PF politics.

Two weeks ago, a video from Mutsvangwa decrying the use of money to buy structures in the ruling party, vowing that as war veterans, they would never accept such a practice.

The utterances was seen by many as an attack on Tagwirei, who has been flouting his riches in a bid to rise to the Zanu PF presidium from a mere card carrying member.

Tagwirei has been dishing out cash and vehicles to Zanu PF structures in what observers say is an act of buying people for support on his quest to rise to the party's presidium. 

Mutsvangwa, who is Zanu PF spokesperson, has warned him against his ambition, saying the businessman was going nowhere if his intention was to take over power in the ruling party.

But the weekend polls indeed proved money had a factor in Zanu PF politics.

“We witnessed the elections. Indeed, money played a part. The Mabika faction, backed by Chinomona and Tagwirei, was well oiled. They also enjoyed the support of national party commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, who is strongly working with Tagwirei,” a Manicaland provincial member disclosed. 

Machacha, after the polls, said Mabika's victory had settled disputes in the province and the party would now work together to achieve unity.

The polls were held after months of factional fighting within the ruling party where the Women Affairs minister, whose husband is poised for a grueling fight against Tagwirei in the race to succeed Mnangagwa, has been publicly backing Sacco.

The fights sucked in Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa and Chinomona, who had been backing the Mutsvangwa faction for control of the provincial women's league.

The fights have been playing out in public, with Chinamasa and Chinomona exchanging harsh letters.

Source - Byo24News

