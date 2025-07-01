Unrepentant ex-convict locked up for dangerous drugs

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

PLUMTREE - An unrepentant ex-convict, Sonny Mpofu (45), was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.Despite previously being offered a new lease on life for the same offence, Mpofu proved that not even community service or rehabilitation deterred him from pursuing drugs.From the 15-month sentence, Nembaware suspended 10 months for 5 years on condition that Mpofu does not within that period commit any offence of the same nature (cultivating, possession or use of dangerous drugs).Mpofu will, however, serve an 11-month effective imprisonment term, including the remaining 5 months (currently remaining) plus 6 months from a previously suspended conviction for the same offence.State led by Selestine Madziwa told the court that on 19 June 2025, detectives intercepted and searched Mpofu at a night club where they discovered a cigarette of dagga and 13 other small sachets (of dagga) from the jacket he was wearing.Mpofu further led detectives to his place of residence, where they discovered loose dagga inside a plastic container weighing 70 grammes leading to his arrest.