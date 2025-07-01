News / National
Unrepentant ex-convict locked up for dangerous drugs
01 Jul 2025
PLUMTREE - An unrepentant ex-convict, Sonny Mpofu (45), was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.
Despite previously being offered a new lease on life for the same offence, Mpofu proved that not even community service or rehabilitation deterred him from pursuing drugs.
From the 15-month sentence, Nembaware suspended 10 months for 5 years on condition that Mpofu does not within that period commit any offence of the same nature (cultivating, possession or use of dangerous drugs).
Mpofu will, however, serve an 11-month effective imprisonment term, including the remaining 5 months (currently remaining) plus 6 months from a previously suspended conviction for the same offence.
State led by Selestine Madziwa told the court that on 19 June 2025, detectives intercepted and searched Mpofu at a night club where they discovered a cigarette of dagga and 13 other small sachets (of dagga) from the jacket he was wearing.
Mpofu further led detectives to his place of residence, where they discovered loose dagga inside a plastic container weighing 70 grammes leading to his arrest.
Source - Byo24News