US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States Embassy in Harare has issued a stern warning to Zimbabweans against misusing its visa system, particularly for engaging in "birth tourism" - the practice of travelling to the U.S. to give birth for the sole purpose of securing American citizenship for the child.In a public notice released on Monday, the embassy emphasised that applying for a U.S. visa with the primary intent of giving birth in the country violates immigration rules and could result in serious consequences."Using a visa to travel primarily to give birth for U.S. citizenship purposes is not permitted," the embassy said in its statement. "Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent. Visa misuse can lead to denial or future bans, especially if public funds are involved. Don't risk your visa."The warning comes amid growing global scrutiny of birth tourism practices, which have prompted tighter immigration controls in countries that offer birthright citizenship - the automatic granting of citizenship to any child born on national soil.Although not classified as illegal in all instances, birth tourism raises red flags for immigration officials, particularly when individuals conceal their true purpose for travel or intend to burden public healthcare systems.The U.S. embassy's message underscores the importance of transparency and compliance with visa requirements. Applicants found to have misrepresented their travel intentions may face revocation of their visas, future entry bans, or other penalties under U.S. immigration law.The embassy has encouraged prospective travellers to familiarise themselves with the terms of their visa categories and to avoid making travel plans that could jeopardise their immigration status or long-term prospects of travelling to the United States.Zimbabweans have increasingly sought opportunities abroad in recent years, driven by economic hardship and a desire for better prospects for their families. However, U.S. authorities have reiterated that lawful and honest travel remains the only acceptable path.The embassy's advisory serves as a timely reminder for all visa applicants to adhere strictly to the stated terms and conditions of their travel documents and avoid actions that may be interpreted as abuse of the system.