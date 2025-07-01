Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
The United States Embassy in Harare has issued a stern warning to Zimbabweans against misusing its visa system, particularly for engaging in "birth tourism" - the practice of travelling to the U.S. to give birth for the sole purpose of securing American citizenship for the child.

In a public notice released on Monday, the embassy emphasised that applying for a U.S. visa with the primary intent of giving birth in the country violates immigration rules and could result in serious consequences.

"Using a visa to travel primarily to give birth for U.S. citizenship purposes is not permitted," the embassy said in its statement. "Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent. Visa misuse can lead to denial or future bans, especially if public funds are involved. Don't risk your visa."



The warning comes amid growing global scrutiny of birth tourism practices, which have prompted tighter immigration controls in countries that offer birthright citizenship - the automatic granting of citizenship to any child born on national soil.

Although not classified as illegal in all instances, birth tourism raises red flags for immigration officials, particularly when individuals conceal their true purpose for travel or intend to burden public healthcare systems.

The U.S. embassy's message underscores the importance of transparency and compliance with visa requirements. Applicants found to have misrepresented their travel intentions may face revocation of their visas, future entry bans, or other penalties under U.S. immigration law.

The embassy has encouraged prospective travellers to familiarise themselves with the terms of their visa categories and to avoid making travel plans that could jeopardise their immigration status or long-term prospects of travelling to the United States.

Zimbabweans have increasingly sought opportunities abroad in recent years, driven by economic hardship and a desire for better prospects for their families. However, U.S. authorities have reiterated that lawful and honest travel remains the only acceptable path.

The embassy's advisory serves as a timely reminder for all visa applicants to adhere strictly to the stated terms and conditions of their travel documents and avoid actions that may be interpreted as abuse of the system.

More on: #Visa, #USA, #Tourism

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 350 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2515 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 579 Views