Sex scandal in schoolyard

The headmaster of Bikita Fashu High School, Happson Dina, is at the centre of a storm following explosive allegations of an illicit affair with a subordinate teacher and a violent confrontation with his wife that has rocked the school community.Sources close to the matter allege that Dina was caught in a compromising position on June 12, 2025, by his wife while engaging in sexual activity with a female staff member, Amina Debora Dzoro, inside a school vehicle. The incident reportedly took place within the school premises.According to witness accounts, Dina's wife, who was carrying a child, discovered the two in the act and attempted to unlock the vehicle. In the ensuing chaos, the child fell to the ground. Dzoro is said to have reacted violently, biting Dina's wife on three fingers during a scuffle. Dina then allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck and threatened to kill her.Her desperate cries drew the attention of bystanders, including a security guard. Dzoro fled the scene, while Dina reportedly turned his anger toward the guard, accusing him of interfering in his personal matters and firing him on the spot.The abuse reportedly continued later at Mangondo Turn-Off, where Dina is said to have physically assaulted his wife again. She subsequently reported the matter at Bikita Minerals Police Base and secured a protection order against him at the Gutu Magistrates' Court (Case No. GTPR72/25), which was granted on June 16, 2025.Contacted for comment, Dina denied knowledge of the incident and referred questions to the District Schools Inspector (DSI). "I am not aware of the matter; after all, I am not allowed to talk to the media. Talk to the DSI," he said.Dzoro initially claimed it was a wrong number before later warning that publishing the story without her lawyer's permission could result in a lawsuit.The scandal has ignited outrage among parents, who accuse Dina of misusing school resources, particularly the school's unbranded Nissan Note, allegedly used for private rendezvous with Dzoro at lodges. Parents further allege that discipline at the school has deteriorated and academic performance has suffered under Dina's leadership.They also claim that Dzoro, emboldened by her proximity to the headmaster, has become a de facto authority figure at the school — bullying colleagues, denying them access to Wi-Fi by withholding the password, and sidelining senior staff.When asked about the unbranded school vehicle, School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson Chasara Chimombe said: "We bought the vehicle last month, so we are waiting for a meeting to tell the parents that we want to brand the vehicle. As for the story that the head was caught having sex in the vehicle, I cannot comment because I am yet to hear about it."Efforts to reach District Schools Inspector James Mahofa for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone went unanswered.The incident has raised concerns about leadership integrity, abuse of authority, and the welfare of students and staff at Bikita Fashu High School. Parents are calling on the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to investigate the matter urgently and restore order to the troubled institution.