Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

by Staff reporter
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in connection with a violent assault on mine workers near the Mugabe family estate in Mazowe.

Chatunga was taken into custody and held in the Concession Magistrates Court holding cells on Monday ahead of his expected court appearance. He faces serious charges stemming from a brutal attack that took place on Wednesday, June 25, at Ultimate Mining, a site adjacent to Grace Mugabe's property.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, Chatunga arrived at the scene in a convoy with several armed men—some reportedly wielding AK-47 assault rifles. The group accused workers at the mine of allowing illegal gold panners to cross into the Mugabe estate, triggering a chaotic and violent confrontation.

"They said we were letting people cross into the Mugabes' land," said one worker, speaking on condition of anonymity due to safety fears.

The confrontation allegedly escalated when Chatunga, visibly enraged, singled out employees and reportedly shouted in Shona: "Wasiirei vanhu vachipinda mumunda wapresident chaivo?!" ("Why did you allow people to enter the real president's land?")

Witnesses say Chatunga physically attacked a security guard, sparking an all-out assault by his entourage. At least three workers sustained serious injuries including skull fractures, broken ribs, and internal trauma. Medical reports from Parirenyatwa Hospital confirmed extensive injuries consistent with both blunt and sharp-force trauma.

During the melee, a firearm was reportedly discharged, sending panic through the mining site.

A supervisor who attempted to mediate was also assaulted. He, along with three other victims—identified as Chipara, Muchemwa, and security guard Elvis Bvumbwe—required medical attention. Bvumbwe remains in critical condition at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The supervisor later revealed he was accused of "hiring thugs" to destabilise the Mugabe estate, despite trying to explain that the alleged illegal miners had simply fled from one area to another.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Mazowe community and raised fresh concerns over the use of private militias and firearms in land and resource disputes involving politically connected individuals.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that Chatunga will be charged with assault, incitement to violence, and possibly unlawful possession or discharge of a firearm, pending further investigations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has yet to issue an official statement, but a court hearing is expected to determine Chatunga's bail status as public pressure mounts for accountability in the high-profile case.

This is not the first time members of the Mugabe family have faced scrutiny over alleged abuses linked to their properties. However, this incident marks the first time Chatunga has been formally arrested.

