Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suspended three match officials following what it described as "shocking" performances during recent Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.Referees Lloyd Mapanje, Grace Gimo, and assistant referee Claris Simango have all been sanctioned for poor officiating in June 2025 fixtures, ZIFA announced in a statement issued through its Media & Communications Department on Monday."Disciplinary measures have been taken against three match officials following assessments of their recent performances," read the statement.Referee Lloyd Mapanje and assistant referee Claris Simango were both penalised for their performance in the highly contested Dynamos vs Yadah encounter at Rufaro Stadium on June 19."Referee Lloyd Mapanje is suspended from officiating Premier League matches from matchday 17 to matchday 20. This follows his performance, which was reported by the Match Commissioner as not meeting the expected standard," ZIFA said.Simango was also sanctioned for her role in the same match. ZIFA noted: "Her performance was assessed as not meeting the expected level of officiating."Referee Grace Gimo was suspended from matchday 16 to matchday 19 after she was found to have underperformed during the Green Fuel vs TelOne match played at Green Fuel Arena on June 14."Her performance… was found to be below the required standard," said the association.All three officials were suspended in accordance with paragraph 21 of the Referees Code of Conduct.ZIFA stressed that the suspensions are meant to uphold the integrity of the game and ensure that officials meet high performance expectations."ZIFA emphasises the critical role that match officials play in maintaining the credibility of the game," the association said. "The Association remains committed to ensuring accountability while providing continuous support and development opportunities."The football governing body added that it would continue to implement evaluation, mentoring, and training programmes to improve the quality of officiating.Although ZIFA did not explicitly link these suspensions to the controversial FC Platinum vs Dynamos clash on June 22, the decision follows increasing fan outrage over refereeing standards, particularly in matches involving prominent clubs like Dynamos and CAPS United.Social media has been awash with criticism over recent weeks, prompting calls for greater transparency and professionalism in Zimbabwean football officiating.ZIFA's decisive move signals a renewed effort to hold referees accountable and restore public confidence in the fairness of PSL competition.