Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

by Staff reporter

The Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe will on Wednesday, July 3, destroy a consignment of illegal gaming machines confiscated earlier this year during a crackdown on unlicensed gambling operations in Beitbridge.The machines were seized during an enforcement blitz carried out between January 1 and 3, 2025, targeting operators running gaming activities without valid licences. The upcoming destruction exercise follows a court order authorising the disposal of the confiscated equipment.In a statement, the board's interim secretary, Dr Misheck Chingozha, said the move is part of broader efforts to uphold regulatory standards and maintain the integrity of Zimbabwe's gaming sector."This exercise is being carried out in compliance with a court order authorising the disposal of the machines and it reflects the board's continued commitment to upholding the integrity of the gaming industry in Zimbabwe," said Dr Chingozha.He said the initiative sends a strong message against illegal gambling and reinforces the country's zero-tolerance approach to unauthorised gaming practices."The destruction event is intended to serve as a bold statement to underscore our zero-tolerance stance on illegal gaming activities."The Lotteries and Gaming Board has extended invitations to key stakeholders and members of the public to witness the destruction ceremony. The event is intended to highlight the importance of compliance with Zimbabwe's gaming laws and remind all operators of the requirement to obtain valid licences.Authorities have recently intensified enforcement operations in various parts of the country, including urban and border towns such as Beitbridge, where unregulated gaming activities have been on the rise.The Board reiterated that all gaming operations must be conducted in accordance with national legislation, and offenders risk prosecution, equipment seizure, and business closure.