Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
The Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe will on Wednesday, July 3, destroy a consignment of illegal gaming machines confiscated earlier this year during a crackdown on unlicensed gambling operations in Beitbridge.

The machines were seized during an enforcement blitz carried out between January 1 and 3, 2025, targeting operators running gaming activities without valid licences. The upcoming destruction exercise follows a court order authorising the disposal of the confiscated equipment.

In a statement, the board's interim secretary, Dr Misheck Chingozha, said the move is part of broader efforts to uphold regulatory standards and maintain the integrity of Zimbabwe's gaming sector.

"This exercise is being carried out in compliance with a court order authorising the disposal of the machines and it reflects the board's continued commitment to upholding the integrity of the gaming industry in Zimbabwe," said Dr Chingozha.

He said the initiative sends a strong message against illegal gambling and reinforces the country's zero-tolerance approach to unauthorised gaming practices.

"The destruction event is intended to serve as a bold statement to underscore our zero-tolerance stance on illegal gaming activities."

The Lotteries and Gaming Board has extended invitations to key stakeholders and members of the public to witness the destruction ceremony. The event is intended to highlight the importance of compliance with Zimbabwe's gaming laws and remind all operators of the requirement to obtain valid licences.

Authorities have recently intensified enforcement operations in various parts of the country, including urban and border towns such as Beitbridge, where unregulated gaming activities have been on the rise.

The Board reiterated that all gaming operations must be conducted in accordance with national legislation, and offenders risk prosecution, equipment seizure, and business closure.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

46 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2575 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 992 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 584 Views