Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
The Labour Court has dismissed an application for condonation by Willbrought Muleya, an employee of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), after he failed to meet the deadline for filing an appeal against a disciplinary ruling issued in December 2024.

The application, heard by Justice Lawrence Murasi on May 27, 2025, stemmed from a disciplinary hearing conducted in August 2024, during which Muleya was found guilty of storing offensive images on his mobile phone. He was subsequently issued with a reprimand by the disciplinary authority.

Muleya sought to appeal the outcome but admitted that his appeal had been lodged 54 days late. In his ruling, Justice Murasi emphasized that condonation for late filing is not automatic and requires a satisfactory explanation for the delay, along with proof that the appeal has reasonable prospects of success.

"The applicant has not provided a reasonable or acceptable explanation for the delay," the judge said. He further highlighted that Muleya's failure to include a supporting affidavit from his previous legal representatives severely weakened his case.

The court also examined the merits of the appeal and found Muleya's chances of success "tenuous at best." Justice Murasi rejected claims that the disciplinary panel had used undisclosed evidence or improperly shifted the burden of proof during the proceedings.

Instead, he ruled that the evidence - particularly testimony from a police officer - was sufficient to link the explicit content to Muleya's mobile device.

"On a balance of probabilities, the conclusion that the images originated from the applicant's device was not only reasonable but inescapable," Justice Murasi stated.

With both the explanation for the delay and the appeal's merits found lacking, the court dismissed Muleya's application for condonation. No order as to costs was made.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #Fraud, #Crumbles

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

47 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2578 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 993 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 584 Views