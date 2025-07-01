Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
Outspoken politician and businessman Temba Mliswa has been dismissed from his roles as Director and Chairperson of CP Chemicals (Private) Limited with immediate effect, amid serious allegations of misconduct and governance violations.

In a formal letter signed by the company's Corporate Secretary Ezra Dzoro and dated 27 June 2025, the Board of Directors said it had resolved to remove Mliswa following a series of infractions that breached his fiduciary obligations and harmed the company's image.

The termination was executed in accordance with the Companies and Other Business Entities (COBE) Act, the company's Articles and Memorandum of Association, and a binding board resolution passed last week.

"The Board of Directors… has resolved to terminate your appointment due to breaches of fiduciary duty, conflict of interest, unilateral decisions made outside the scope of approved board resolutions and conduct that has adversely affected the company's public image and reputation," read the letter.

The Board stated that it had determined Mliswa's continued presence in the governance structure of CP Chemicals was no longer tenable.

While the company has not disclosed specific incidents underpinning the decision, internal sources say tensions had been mounting over what was described as Mliswa's "solo leadership style" and alleged disregard for collective decision-making protocols.

Mliswa, a former Norton Member of Parliament and prominent figure in Zimbabwean politics, is known for his forthright views and frequent run-ins with both business and political players. He had served as Chairperson of CP Chemicals since early 2023, with his tenure marked by a push for strategic expansion and contentious boardroom decisions.

Attempts to reach Mliswa for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

The removal is expected to spark debate in both corporate and political circles, given Mliswa's public profile and past involvement in high-stakes disputes involving both government and private entities.

CP Chemicals is one of Zimbabwe's leading industrial and agricultural chemical suppliers. The company is now expected to convene an emergency meeting to appoint an interim chairperson and stabilise its governance structures.

