Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
Faith Zaba, the editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a satirical article published in the weekly newspaper, reigniting deep concerns over the state of press freedom under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

Zaba is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court this morning at 9am, facing charges of "undermining the authority or insulting the President" under Zimbabwe's controversial criminal law provisions.

According to her lawyer, Chris Mhike, the charges stem from a Muckraker column — a well-known satirical feature - published last Friday.

"Senior journalist and Editor of Zimbabwe Independent, Faith Zaba, was arrested by the ZRP yesterday on allegations of undermining the authority of or insulting the President," Mhike said in a statement. "After recording a warned and cautioned statement, police insisted on detaining her overnight, despite medical confirmation of her current severe illness."

Earlier in the day, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) Law and Order division made two failed attempts to apprehend Zaba at the offices of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), which publishes the Zimbabwe Independent. She later voluntarily surrendered herself to police, accompanied by her legal counsel and AMH's in-house lawyer, Tatenda Chikohora.

Her arrest comes just weeks after AMH's head of news at HStv, Blessed Mhlanga, was released on May 6 following 72 days in pretrial detention. Mhlanga was arrested for covering press briefings by expelled Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Geza, who had publicly called for Mnangagwa's resignation over corruption and nepotism allegations.

Press freedom watchdogs and rights groups have condemned Zaba's arrest as part of a broader crackdown on dissent, accusing the government of weaponising the law to silence critics.

"This is yet another attack on independent journalism in Zimbabwe," said a representative from the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA). "The repeated arrests of journalists like Zaba and Mhlanga show a disturbing pattern of intimidation and suppression."

President Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 following a military-assisted ouster of Robert Mugabe, promised democratic reforms and media openness. However, critics say his rule has grown increasingly authoritarian, with mounting arrests of opposition activists, journalists, and civil society leaders.

"He promised a new kind of democracy," said one observer. "Instead, the old habits of repression have only intensified - and in some cases, worsened."

The satirical Muckraker column, long a thorn in the side of Zimbabwe's political elite, is known for its witty, sharp-tongued critiques of national leaders. While intended as humour and political commentary, it has increasingly drawn the ire of authorities in recent years.

Zaba's arrest is likely to draw international scrutiny and amplify calls for legal reforms to protect journalistic work in Zimbabwe. Her case is expected to be closely followed by media watchdogs, opposition politicians, and the diplomatic community.

Source - newsday
More on: #Arrested, #Zaba, #Column

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

47 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 352 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2579 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 993 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 584 Views