Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, has denied widespread claims that the late former Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu was in possession of a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport.The rumours, which gained traction on social media following Lungu's death last week, suggested that the former Zambian leader had been granted special diplomatic status by Harare — a move critics said would have raised serious legal and ethical questions.But Mangwana has poured cold water on the speculation."There is no record of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu holding a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport," Mangwana said in a brief statement on Tuesday evening. "These claims are completely baseless."Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021 before being defeated by Hakainde Hichilema, died on 30 June 2025 following a suspected cardiac arrest while jogging in Lusaka.Online speculation had linked Lungu to alleged regional political alignments and benefits, including claims of honorary citizenship or access to Zimbabwean diplomatic privileges — something the Zimbabwean government now firmly denies.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued a separate statement, but sources within the department confirmed that no such passport was ever issued to Lungu.Political analysts say the rumour may have been fueled by past reports of strong ties between Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF and Zambia's former Patriotic Front, which Lungu led. However, no evidence has emerged to substantiate the claims around a diplomatic passport.Lungu was declared a national hero by the Zambian government, and his state funeral is scheduled for later this week.Meanwhile, Mangwana urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, especially during moments of mourning, saying such rumours not only undermine diplomatic integrity but also show disregard for cross-border relationships."Let us mourn respectfully and avoid cheap political mischief," Mangwana said.