Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kapenta fishing operators on Lake Kariba have called on the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to extend the reprieve allowing them to fish at a reduced minimum depth of 17 metres, arguing that water levels in most fishing basins remain too low to justify a return to the standard 20-metre limit.The temporary measure, granted in November 2024 in response to drastically reduced water levels caused by the El Nino-induced drought, officially ended on 30 June 2025. As of today, July 1, all kapenta operators are expected to revert to the traditional 20-metre minimum fishing depth, according to a directive from ZimParks.But the Zimbabwe Kapenta Producers Association (ZKPA) has appealed for an extension, citing the continued shallowness of the lake's fishing basins. In a statement, ZKPA chairperson Mr Chatwell Tanga said fishers were united in their view that the decision to end the amnesty was premature."Our usual fishing grounds remain shallow despite the recent inflows," said Mr Tanga. "We believe a more holistic approach is needed. There should be an economic survey of the entire lake to establish actual depth conditions before reverting to the 20-metre rule."ZKPA vice chairperson Mr Bernard Munsaka supported the call, adding that some fishing basins are still suffering from a lack of viable grounds."We ask ZimParks to consider granting two or more additional months of reprieve. It would help stabilise fishing operations in affected zones," he said.ZimParks, however, insists that the decision was based on scientific monitoring of water levels. In a notice to operators, Director General Professor Edison Gandiwa announced the return to normal fishing protocols, including a ban on cross-basin fishing - except for fishers from Basin 1 (Mlibizi), who may operate in Basins 2 (Binga) and 3 (Sengwa)."ZimParks has been actively monitoring lake levels and is pleased to report a significant improvement," said Prof Gandiwa. "To ensure sustainability, the minimum fishing depth will revert to 20 metres, effective July 1, 2025."The authority warned all fishers to comply with the terms of their permits and abide by all applicable regulations, stressing the importance of sustainability.Kapenta fishing on Lake Kariba has been in long-term decline, with official catches dropping from 30 000 tonnes in the 1990s to just 5 175 tonnes in 2023 - an 83 percent fall. The 2024 Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Department (FARD) report confirms a steady four-year drop in catch levels, mainly due to overfishing and environmental shocks.Efforts to manage the lake’s fishery resources are governed by a bilateral agreement between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The protocol grants Zimbabwe 55 percent and Zambia 45 percent of the lake’s fishing entitlement based on surface area.However, a 2018 survey revealed a significant imbalance in enforcement, with Zambia operating more than 60 percent of the total fishing effort compared to Zimbabwe’s 40 percent. Zimbabwe had issued 539 licences by 2017, while an earlier Zambian aerial survey in 2011 identified nearly 1 000 fishing boats in its waters.As tensions mount between sustainability and economic survival, ZKPA and fishers hope ZimParks will reconsider its position in the coming weeks to avoid further collapse of an already fragile industry.