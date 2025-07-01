32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thirty-two people, including seven foreign nationals, have been arrested following a police raid on an illegal alcohol manufacturing plant operating under the name Samna Liquor Company in Harare. The suspects face charges of producing and distributing unregulated alcoholic beverages without proper documentation and in violation of public health standards.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the suspects were manufacturing and distributing four types of unlicensed alcoholic products-Jay-Dox Vodka, Happy Cheers Mint Vodka, Happy Cheers Whisky Premium, and Jay-Dox Brandy-since last year. While the company held a liquor licence, police say it failed to comply with regulatory requirements and engaged in unlawful production practices.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, revealing that the seven directors, all foreign nationals, had been living at the rented factory premises and were directly involved in the illegal operations. "The directors have been violating the country’s laws although they had acquired a liquor licence from local authorities," said Comm Nyathi.He said investigations revealed that the so-called alcoholic beverages were concocted using ethanol, flavours, and water, with the claimed 40% alcohol content never officially tested or verified. "The products have not gone through any safety or health assessment," said Comm Nyathi.Twenty-five workers employed at the plant were also taken into custody after it was discovered that none of them possessed the required food handling certificates. Police say this posed a serious health risk to consumers of the products.In a significant blow to the distribution network, police impounded five vehicles used to deliver the illicit alcohol and seized stock worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The operation marks what authorities describe as one of the largest crackdowns on illegal alcohol production in recent years.Comm Nyathi said further investigations were underway and that all the suspects were expected to appear in court soon. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious alcohol products or operations to authorities to help protect public health and uphold the law.This latest bust comes as part of the ZRP’s ongoing nationwide campaign to dismantle networks involved in the production and sale of unregulated and potentially hazardous alcoholic substances.