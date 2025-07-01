Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
ZANU-PF is set to hold a series of high-level meetings this week, beginning with a Politburo session scheduled for today at the party's national headquarters in Harare. The meetings come at a critical time for the ruling party, amid internal discussions around governance, policy implementation, and national development.

The party will follow up with a Central Committee meeting on Thursday, before concluding the week with a National Consultative Assembly gathering on Friday. All three meetings are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM each day, with members expected to be seated by 9:45 AM.

ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed the schedule in a statement issued yesterday. He said the meetings are being convened under the guidance of party secretary-general Dr Obert Mpofu, who formally advised members of the week's calendar.

Although the agenda of the meetings has not been publicly disclosed, party insiders say the leadership is expected to deliberate on key political and economic issues, including preparations for upcoming by-elections, the ongoing ZANU-PF restructuring exercise, and policy alignment with the government's Vision 2030 targets.

The Politburo, Central Committee, and National Consultative Assembly represent ZANU-PF's top decision-making bodies, and their combined convergence this week signals an important period of strategic planning for the party.

Further announcements on any resolutions passed or policy shifts are expected after the meetings conclude on Friday.

Source - The Herald

