Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is stepping up its national security and commitment to international peace by introducing tough new legislation aimed at outlawing the use and development of biological weapons. The move follows Cabinet's approval of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill, 2025, a landmark legal measure that will criminalise activities associated with biological warfare agents.

Announcing the decision at a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Bill was a vital step in both safeguarding public health and reinforcing Zimbabwe's obligations under global disarmament frameworks.

"Cabinet has considered and approved the Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill, 2025, which prohibits the development, production, stockpiling, importation, or use of certain biological agents and toxins for hostile purposes," said Dr Muswere.

The Bill seeks to domesticate provisions from two key international treaties to which Zimbabwe is a signatory: the 1972 United Nations Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, and the 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibiting the use of asphyxiating or poisonous gases and bacteriological methods of warfare.

Under the proposed legislation, any person or organisation involved in promoting, funding, producing, or deploying biological agents or toxins for harmful or non-peaceful purposes will face criminal penalties. The law also targets incitement, assistance, or facilitation of such acts.

"The legislation sends a clear message: Zimbabwe does not and will not tolerate any activities that endanger human life or global stability through biological warfare," Dr Muswere declared.

While the Bill outlaws malicious use, it includes provisions allowing the peaceful and legitimate application of biological materials-such as in medicine, agriculture, or biotechnology. However, such uses will be tightly regulated under a strict licensing regime. Failure to comply with licensing conditions will also be considered a criminal offence.

"The licensing framework ensures that science and technology are harnessed for the benefit of humanity-not for harm," said Dr Muswere.

The Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill marks a significant advancement in Zimbabwe's legal and policy efforts to align with international norms on disarmament and non-proliferation. It also reinforces the country's constitutional duty to protect the right to life, national sovereignty, and the integrity of its scientific and public health systems.

Officials say the Bill will also strengthen Zimbabwe's capacity to monitor and control sensitive biological materials, thereby deterring potential threats from both domestic and external actors.

Source - NewZiana

Comments


