Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Chitungwiza have voiced growing frustration and alarm over the local authority's continued failure to resolve the town's worsening sewage crisis, which they say poses a serious threat to public health and everyday life.Raw sewage now flows freely through residential areas, creating a pungent stench that hangs heavy in the air across many parts of the densely populated dormitory town. The unsanitary conditions have become a daily reality, prompting residents to plead for urgent intervention from central government and relevant authorities."We are living in constant fear of a cholera outbreak because raw sewage continuously flows," said one resident. "We are now tired of living in this situation."Another resident added, "Toddlers and young children always fall into the sewage trenches that we have dug, and we do not know how this sewage challenge is going to end."Others raised fears over contaminated water supplies. "We drink water from boreholes and wells, but we are not sure if the water is safe anymore, considering the rate at which sewage is flowing inside homes," a third resident lamented.The Chitungwiza Municipality has acknowledged the crisis, attributing the ongoing sewer bursts to an ageing and overwhelmed infrastructure. Council spokesperson Mr Tafadzwa Kachiko assured residents that steps are being taken to address the issue."We take cognisance of the sewage problem in our area, but as council, we are working flat out to address the challenge," he said.Kachiko revealed that rehabilitation of key sewer lines has already commenced, with work underway on the main line in Zengeza. He also noted that the town's limited access to running water is compounding the problem, making it difficult for effluent to flow smoothly through the system."Chitungwiza does not have adequate running water, and we are pinning our hopes on government dam projects. There are plans to get water from Muchekeranwa Dam so that the town will have enough water supplies to enable the smooth flow of raw effluent," he said.As the town struggles with poor infrastructure and insufficient water supply, residents remain hopeful that ongoing rehabilitation efforts will eventually bring relief to their long-standing woes. However, many are growing increasingly impatient, fearing that the unsanitary conditions could trigger a health disaster if not resolved quickly.