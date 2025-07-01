Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Chitungwiza have voiced growing frustration and alarm over the local authority's continued failure to resolve the town's worsening sewage crisis, which they say poses a serious threat to public health and everyday life.

Raw sewage now flows freely through residential areas, creating a pungent stench that hangs heavy in the air across many parts of the densely populated dormitory town. The unsanitary conditions have become a daily reality, prompting residents to plead for urgent intervention from central government and relevant authorities.

"We are living in constant fear of a cholera outbreak because raw sewage continuously flows," said one resident. "We are now tired of living in this situation."

Another resident added, "Toddlers and young children always fall into the sewage trenches that we have dug, and we do not know how this sewage challenge is going to end."

Others raised fears over contaminated water supplies. "We drink water from boreholes and wells, but we are not sure if the water is safe anymore, considering the rate at which sewage is flowing inside homes," a third resident lamented.

The Chitungwiza Municipality has acknowledged the crisis, attributing the ongoing sewer bursts to an ageing and overwhelmed infrastructure. Council spokesperson Mr Tafadzwa Kachiko assured residents that steps are being taken to address the issue.

"We take cognisance of the sewage problem in our area, but as council, we are working flat out to address the challenge," he said.

Kachiko revealed that rehabilitation of key sewer lines has already commenced, with work underway on the main line in Zengeza. He also noted that the town's limited access to running water is compounding the problem, making it difficult for effluent to flow smoothly through the system.

"Chitungwiza does not have adequate running water, and we are pinning our hopes on government dam projects. There are plans to get water from Muchekeranwa Dam so that the town will have enough water supplies to enable the smooth flow of raw effluent," he said.

As the town struggles with poor infrastructure and insufficient water supply, residents remain hopeful that ongoing rehabilitation efforts will eventually bring relief to their long-standing woes. However, many are growing increasingly impatient, fearing that the unsanitary conditions could trigger a health disaster if not resolved quickly.

Source - ZBC
More on: #Residents, #Sewage, #Cry

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

48 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 353 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2583 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 993 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 585 Views