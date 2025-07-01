7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested seven company executives suspected of producing and distributing illicit brews containing ethanol, which were supplied to the public and shops across the country. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrests in a brief statement on Tuesday, promising further details in due course."The ZRP has arrested seven company executives for manufacturing illicit brews using ethanol, water, flavours and supplying them to the public and shops in the country," said Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP national spokesperson.In separate operations, the police also apprehended individuals involved in drug-related offences. On June 28, 2025, Runesu Emmanuel (37) and Tinashe Chivende (27) were arrested for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. Acting on intelligence, Beitbridge police intercepted a Toyota Wish vehicle at a security checkpoint along the Mazunga-Muranda dust road. A search of the vehicle uncovered 307.568 kilograms of dagga, with an estimated street value of US$30,756.80.In another case, on June 29, 2025, Tarusarira Tauya (35) was arrested for possession of unregistered medicines. The previous day, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics unit conducting an operation dubbed ‘No to Cross-Border Crimes' at Beitbridge Border Post intercepted a shipment on a Rimbi Bus Tours vehicle. Officers recovered 742 bottles of 100ml Broncleer cough syrup, destined for delivery in Harare.Following this, CID detectives in Harare were alerted and successfully intercepted Tauya at a garage along Simon Mazorodze Road, after he received the contraband and loaded it into a Silver Toyota Wish vehicle. The unregistered medicines have an estimated street value of US$3,700.These arrests highlight ongoing police efforts to clamp down on illicit alcohol production and illegal drug trafficking across Zimbabwe. Further updates from the ZRP are expected as investigations continue.