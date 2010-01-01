Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos Football Club have avoided a potentially crippling FIFA transfer embargo after clearing outstanding payments owed to their former Ghanaian players, Emmanuel Paga and Fredrick Ansa-Botchway.This significant move allows the Harare giants to participate in the ongoing mid-season transfer window, offering hope for a turnaround in what has been a dismal 2025 campaign.FIFA had issued a 45-day ultimatum in May this year, demanding that Dynamos settle the US$18,500 owed - US$8,500 to Paga and US$10,000 to Ansa-Botchway - or face a transfer ban. With the deadline looming, the club moved swiftly to pay off the debt, avoiding the global governing body's sanctions.Club executive member in charge of marketing, David Chikomo, confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday."It's true that we have paid our dues to our former players Emmanuel Paga and Fredrick Ansa-Botchway," Chikomo said. "It was an issue that was bothering us as a club considering how much we want to change our fortunes in the second half of the season."Now we can focus on participating in the transfer window and give our technical team what they want. We believe this is just the beginning of good things to come for the country's biggest football brand."Dynamos are enduring one of their worst seasons in recent memory, having managed only two wins in 17 matches. The team has drawn nine and lost six, leaving them second from bottom on the league table with a mere 15 points - just three above the relegation zone.The poor run of results led to the sacking of head coach Lloyd Chigowe, with Saul Chaminuka taking over the reins. However, Chaminuka has struggled to inspire a turnaround in fortunes, and the club's poor form has continued unabated.Dynamos' biggest challenge this season has been their lack of firepower up front. They have managed to score just six goals - the lowest in the league - trailing even Chicken Inn and Kwekwe United, who have eight each.The lifting of the transfer embargo now presents Chaminuka with a much-needed opportunity to bolster his squad. Veteran midfielders Allan Gahadzikwa and Masimba Mambare, both of whom have been linked with moves from Kwekwe United, could be among the potential reinforcements.Although the club was recently rocked by a season-ending injury to influential midfielder Kenneth Pasuwa, the clearance to sign players offers Dynamos a fresh start.With the second half of the season underway, Dynamos face Herentals at Rufaro Stadium this weekend in what could be a turning point for the club as they fight to avoid the unthinkable - relegation.