Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos Football Club have avoided a potentially crippling FIFA transfer embargo after clearing outstanding payments owed to their former Ghanaian players, Emmanuel Paga and Fredrick Ansa-Botchway.

This significant move allows the Harare giants to participate in the ongoing mid-season transfer window, offering hope for a turnaround in what has been a dismal 2025 campaign.

FIFA had issued a 45-day ultimatum in May this year, demanding that Dynamos settle the US$18,500 owed - US$8,500 to Paga and US$10,000 to Ansa-Botchway - or face a transfer ban. With the deadline looming, the club moved swiftly to pay off the debt, avoiding the global governing body's sanctions.

Club executive member in charge of marketing, David Chikomo, confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday.

"It's true that we have paid our dues to our former players Emmanuel Paga and Fredrick Ansa-Botchway," Chikomo said. "It was an issue that was bothering us as a club considering how much we want to change our fortunes in the second half of the season.

"Now we can focus on participating in the transfer window and give our technical team what they want. We believe this is just the beginning of good things to come for the country's biggest football brand."

Dynamos are enduring one of their worst seasons in recent memory, having managed only two wins in 17 matches. The team has drawn nine and lost six, leaving them second from bottom on the league table with a mere 15 points - just three above the relegation zone.

The poor run of results led to the sacking of head coach Lloyd Chigowe, with Saul Chaminuka taking over the reins. However, Chaminuka has struggled to inspire a turnaround in fortunes, and the club's poor form has continued unabated.

Dynamos' biggest challenge this season has been their lack of firepower up front. They have managed to score just six goals - the lowest in the league - trailing even Chicken Inn and Kwekwe United, who have eight each.

The lifting of the transfer embargo now presents Chaminuka with a much-needed opportunity to bolster his squad. Veteran midfielders Allan Gahadzikwa and Masimba Mambare, both of whom have been linked with moves from Kwekwe United, could be among the potential reinforcements.

Although the club was recently rocked by a season-ending injury to influential midfielder Kenneth Pasuwa, the clearance to sign players offers Dynamos a fresh start.

With the second half of the season underway, Dynamos face Herentals at Rufaro Stadium this weekend in what could be a turning point for the club as they fight to avoid the unthinkable - relegation.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Dembare, #Fifa, #Ban

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 992 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

20 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

21 hrs ago | 349 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

21 hrs ago | 2478 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

21 hrs ago | 208 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 376 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 642 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 976 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

22 hrs ago | 872 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

23 hrs ago | 261 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

24 hrs ago | 576 Views