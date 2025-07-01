South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa powered to its ninth consecutive Test victory on Tuesday, crushing Zimbabwe by a staggering 328 runs at Queens Sports Club to equal the country's longest winning streak in men's Test cricket.The emphatic win matches the Proteas' record set in the 2002-03 season and underscores their dominance in the format, even with a largely experimental side featuring several debutants.Zimbabwe, chasing an improbable target of 537, folded for 208 in their second innings after resuming day four on 32-1. Medium-pacer Corbin Bosch delivered a career-best performance, claiming 5-43 to register his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second Test match.Bosch, who had removed opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano with the final ball on day three, struck immediately on Tuesday morning by dismissing Nick Welch with the very first delivery. Although Sean Williams avoided a hat-trick, Zimbabwe quickly slumped to 82-6 inside the first hour, effectively ending any hopes of a miraculous chase.Captain Craig Ervine provided some resistance with 49, while Wellington Masakadza scored a fighting 57 - his maiden Test half-century - to delay the inevitable. However, the home side still succumbed to their heaviest Test defeat by runs in history.Bosch, who also scored an unbeaten 100 in South Africa's first innings, became the first South African since Jacques Kallis in 2002 to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test - and only the fifth Protea ever to achieve the feat.South Africa, who were without seven of their World Test Championship-winning XI, piled on 418-9 declared and 369 in their two innings. Zimbabwe responded with 251 and 208.The match also saw the rise of 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who earned the Player of the Match award for a superb 153 on debut. Fellow newcomers Dewald Brevis (51 runs and a wicket) and Codi Yusuf (3-42 and 3-22) also impressed, highlighting the depth of South African cricket talent.Stand-in Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj praised his young side's composure and maturity."I've had my eye on Lhuan-dre since the SA20, and he hasn't looked back since in any format," Maharaj said. "He's a mature young lad. To see how he goes about his business in pressure situations was very heart-warming."And then there's Dewald Brevis. Not many youngsters come into our system and express themselves the way he does. Bosch is new to the international scene, but he's really fit in like a glove. To see him conquer both facets in this Test match was really special."The two teams will meet again at the same venue on Sunday for the second and final Test of the series. South Africa will be aiming for a clean sweep and a record-breaking 10th straight victory, while Zimbabwe must regroup quickly after a humbling defeat.