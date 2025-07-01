Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, was on Tuesday granted US$200 bail by the Concession Magistrates Court following his arrest on multiple assault charges linked to two violent incidents in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

The 28-year-old spent a night in remand prison before his court appearance, where he was charged alongside his two bodyguards - Tinashe Mupawo (40) and Brenan Mateko (26) - for allegedly participating in the assaults of six people in separate episodes on June 25 and June 30.

The most serious allegations stem from the brutal beating of five security guards at Ultimate Mine in Mazowe. Prosecutors say Mugabe and his associates accused the guards of allowing illegal artisanal miners to trespass onto the adjacent property belonging to his mother, former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Victims - identified as Ntandoyokuza Nyati, Philip Chipara, Elvis Bvumbe, Collen Muchemwa, and Waddington Mutadza - were allegedly beaten with iron bars, wooden logs, water pipes, booted feet and fists. At least one gunshot was reported during the fracas. The guards reportedly sustained serious injuries, including fractured bones, head trauma, and internal wounds.

A second assault charge emerged after Mugabe and his group allegedly attacked a school groundsman, Jorum Ngirazi (38), on June 30. Ngirazi had approached the group at Annaph Secondary School looking for transport to move gold ore. When he turned to leave after being told to stay away, he was allegedly grabbed, slapped, and kicked, while his mobile phone was damaged. He later complained of headaches, prompting a formal police report.

Despite the severity of the allegations, prosecutors did not oppose bail, and Magistrate Joshua Nembaware granted all three accused their release under strict conditions: they must reside at their stated addresses, report once a week to Borrowdale Police Station in Harare, and refrain from interfering with witnesses. Their passports were not confiscated.

Mugabe, wearing a black hooded jacket, avoided media cameras as he exited court. His legal team claimed that the accused were denied access to lawyers during their initial processing by police.

Adding complexity to the case, Mugabe has filed a counter-complaint against one of the alleged victims, Elvis Bvumbe, accusing him of assault during the June 25 mine incident. Mugabe claims Bvumbe tripped him, causing injury.

Chatunga Mugabe is expected to return to court on July 11, 15, and 17, for the commencement of trials in three separate assault cases.

Police sources say Mugabe initially resisted arrest and reportedly declared at Mazowe Police Station: "I'm the real President's son. I'm untouchable."

The case has triggered public debate over law enforcement's handling of high-profile individuals, with critics calling for justice to be applied impartially regardless of political or family connections.

Source - Zimlive
