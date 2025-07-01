Top cop in rape storm!

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SENIOR Lupane police OFFICER (39) is facing serious rape and indecent assault charges after allegedly preying on a 16-year-old schoolgirl. Adding to the shock, the victim is reportedly the daughter of a fellow officer, who is his subordinate and lives in the same police camp.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), on 13 June 2025, the accused allegedly forced the young girl into his residence within the police camp and sexually assaulted her. He then reportedly checked to make sure no one saw her leave, a move that initially silenced the victim.Disturbingly, this wasn't the first alleged encounter. Earlier, while the minor was fetching water, the officer is accused of pushing her against a vehicle, touching her inappropriately, and attempting to kiss her. She managed to escape that time but, like the later incident, did not immediately report it.The brave teenager finally broke her silence on 19 June 2025, disclosing the horrific allegations.The accused has been remanded in custody until 9 July.