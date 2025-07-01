Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders midfield sensation Mason Mushore is on the brink of a major breakthrough in his football career, with trials scheduled in the Czech Republic as he eyes a move to European football.The highly-rated Bosso midfielder is currently in Zambia finalising his visa arrangements before departing for what could be a career-defining opportunity on the international stage.Confirming the development on Wednesday morning, Highlanders' acting chief executive officer Kindman Ndlovu said the club is fully behind Mushore's pursuit of greener pastures."Yes, Mushore is heading to the Czech Republic for trials. We are hopeful things will work out for him," Ndlovu stated.Mushore has been one of the standout performers for Highlanders this season, despite the team's inconsistent form. His energy, vision, and composure in midfield have not gone unnoticed, with fans lauding him as the heartbeat of the team.The potential move is being celebrated not just by the Bosso faithful but across the Zimbabwean football fraternity, with many seeing it as a sign of growing international recognition for local talent.If successful, Mushore would join the ranks of Zimbabwean players making their mark abroad—a development that could also inspire young players across the country.All eyes will now be on the outcome of his European adventure, as fans dare to dream: could this be the start of something big for the midfield maestro?