Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nearly a year after hosting nationwide syllabus review workshops, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) is yet to pay over US$180,000 owed to participants, sparking outrage among educators and casting a spotlight on alleged financial mismanagement within the ministry.

The workshops, coordinated through the ministry's Curriculum Development Unit (CDU), saw around 600 education professionals - mainly teachers and curriculum specialists - gather across different regions to review and update the national syllabus. Each participant was promised a flat allowance of US$300 (equivalent in ZiG at the time), along with transport reimbursements based on distance traveled. To date, however, most say they have not received a cent.

"We used our own money for travel, accommodation, and meals, expecting reimbursement," said one workshop participant, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Each session lasted a week. Not even transport refunds have been made."

Workshops were held at venues such as Redcliff Hotel in Kwekwe, Pumpkin Hotel in Kadoma, and Golden Peacock in Mutare. In many cases, educators personally covered upfront costs in anticipation of government compensation.

Adding to their frustration is the uncertainty over how any eventual payments will be calculated. The exchange rate at the time of the workshops was US$1 to ZiG13, but the local currency has since depreciated sharply. "If they pay us now using old exchange rates, our dues will be worthless," said another participant.

Efforts to seek clarity from officials have been met with resistance or silence. MoPSE Communications Director Taungana Ndoro dismissed inquiries from journalists, saying: "Where is the evidence? Is this not a wild goose chase?"

Cyprian Kent Masocha, Chief Director for the CDU, requested written questions via WhatsApp but had not responded at the time of publication.

Insiders allege that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has since launched an investigation into the matter, following reports that some senior officials at MoPSE may have paid themselves allowances while failing to honour commitments to workshop participants.

Each of the roughly 10 sessions hosted about 60 people, resulting in over US$180,000 in unpaid allowances—not including transport costs. The delay has further dented trust in the ministry's financial management and mirrors a broader pattern of delayed payments by government departments. The Civil Registry Department, for example, only recently cleared arrears for officers involved in last year's mobile voter registration campaign.

With pressure mounting, affected educators are demanding accountability and immediate resolution before inflation further erodes their entitlements.

Source - TellZim
