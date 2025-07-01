Latest News Editor's Choice


Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

by Staff reporter
An early morning earth tremor jolted several wards in Bikita South on Sunday, sparking fear among residents and renewing concerns over the region's seismic vulnerability.

The tremor, which struck around 6:00 AM on June 29, was felt across Wards 1, 2, 3, 23, and parts of 27. While no injuries or damage were reported, the unexpected vibrations left many villagers alarmed.

Ward 2 Councillor Attwell Ndonde described the experience as unsettling.
"It was terrifying. I felt the trembling while I was still indoors, and many villagers did too. Thankfully, there were no injuries or damage, but the uncertainty is unsettling. We don't know if a stronger one might follow," he said.

Ward 3 Councillor Mary Beancer Mukwenya confirmed the tremor was also felt in her ward, albeit with slightly less intensity.
"We experienced the shaking as well, and while there was no visible damage, it's the fear of what could happen next that worries us. If this continues, it could affect both the social and economic well-being of villagers," she said.

Bikita District is located in a region that has historically experienced periodic seismic activity. Geological records indicate the area has endured at least 35 recorded earthquakes since the 1950s.

The latest incident follows a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit near Kariba in December 2024. That quake, confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres and caused moderate shaking in surrounding areas.

Although Sunday's tremor did not cause physical destruction, local leaders and residents are urging government authorities and disaster management agencies to step in. They are calling for proper seismic assessments, early warning systems, and public education initiatives to better prepare communities in the event of future quakes.

"This is a wake-up call. We need awareness programmes and readiness plans for our communities before disaster strikes," said one concerned resident from Ward 1.

Zimbabwe, while not situated along a major fault line, remains vulnerable to minor to moderate seismic activity, especially in areas like Kariba and Bikita.

Source - TellZim
