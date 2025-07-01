Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
What began as a selfless late-night gesture ended in tragedy after a 32-year-old man was hacked to death while helping a stranded couple restart their car in Maphisa, Matabeleland South.

Police have launched a manhunt for three machete-wielding assailants who ambushed and fatally attacked Chelesani Moyo in the early hours of 29 June near J Mafuyana Township.

Moyo, a resident of Falcon Mine Compound, had encountered Tinashe Ngwenya and his girlfriend Sinikiwe Ncube parked in a Nissan Sunny that had broken down at Mafuyana grounds. According to police, he stopped to check on them and offered to help push-start the vehicle.

"As he was pushing the car, three unknown men suddenly emerged from the shadows, armed with machetes," said Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube.
"One of the suspects struck Moyo on the back of the head, and he tried to flee but collapsed after running approximately 100 metres."

Ngwenya was also attacked by the assailants but fought back, managing to grab one of the machetes during the struggle. He sustained deep cuts on both hands but managed to escape as the attackers gave chase.

At around 6:00 AM, a passerby discovered Moyo's lifeless body and alerted the authorities.
"The body was found lying on the ground with a deep cut on the back of the head. It was positively identified by a relative," added Inspector Dube.

The police have since opened a murder investigation and are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

"The police will not rest until these heartless murderers are brought to book," said Dube.

The horrific attack has left residents of Maphisa deeply shaken. The incident has not only robbed a community of a compassionate soul but has also instilled fear in locals, many of whom now fear assisting strangers at night.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to report to the nearest police station or call the national police hotline.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 339 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 353 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2586 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 994 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1376 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 586 Views