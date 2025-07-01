Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

News / National

by Staff reporter

What began as a selfless late-night gesture ended in tragedy after a 32-year-old man was hacked to death while helping a stranded couple restart their car in Maphisa, Matabeleland South.Police have launched a manhunt for three machete-wielding assailants who ambushed and fatally attacked Chelesani Moyo in the early hours of 29 June near J Mafuyana Township.Moyo, a resident of Falcon Mine Compound, had encountered Tinashe Ngwenya and his girlfriend Sinikiwe Ncube parked in a Nissan Sunny that had broken down at Mafuyana grounds. According to police, he stopped to check on them and offered to help push-start the vehicle."As he was pushing the car, three unknown men suddenly emerged from the shadows, armed with machetes," said Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube."One of the suspects struck Moyo on the back of the head, and he tried to flee but collapsed after running approximately 100 metres."Ngwenya was also attacked by the assailants but fought back, managing to grab one of the machetes during the struggle. He sustained deep cuts on both hands but managed to escape as the attackers gave chase.At around 6:00 AM, a passerby discovered Moyo's lifeless body and alerted the authorities."The body was found lying on the ground with a deep cut on the back of the head. It was positively identified by a relative," added Inspector Dube.The police have since opened a murder investigation and are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators."The police will not rest until these heartless murderers are brought to book," said Dube.The horrific attack has left residents of Maphisa deeply shaken. The incident has not only robbed a community of a compassionate soul but has also instilled fear in locals, many of whom now fear assisting strangers at night.Anyone with information related to the case is urged to report to the nearest police station or call the national police hotline.