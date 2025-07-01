Latest News Editor's Choice


3 men killed by trains in 1 day

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A man wearing earphones and listening to music was fatally run over by a train near Bulawayo Station on Tuesday afternoon, in what has become the third railway fatality reported in Zimbabwe within just 24 hours.

According to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), the victim was struck by a locomotive at approximately 12:55PM while walking close to the tracks, seemingly unaware of the approaching train due to the earphones.

"He was listening to music through earphones," NRZ said in a statement. "The NRZ urges the public to be cautious when walking close to railway tracks and not to put on earphones."

In two separate but equally tragic incidents on the same day, two men were reportedly run over by trains in Mutare and Zvishavane. Authorities believe both individuals may have been lying on the tracks at the time of the accidents. Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The spate of incidents has prompted renewed calls for public awareness around railway safety, with NRZ officials urging pedestrians to remain vigilant and to avoid distractions such as headphones when near rail lines.

"These incidents are deeply concerning and underscore the need for caution and attentiveness around railway infrastructure," an NRZ spokesperson said.

Railway police have opened inquests into all three deaths. The identities of the victims are yet to be released, pending notification of their families.

The NRZ continues to warn citizens against trespassing on railway tracks and to treat all rail corridors as active and dangerous zones, regardless of time or traffic frequency.

Source - Zimlive
