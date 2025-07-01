Latest News Editor's Choice


Zaba remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Faith Zaba, editor of the privately owned Zimbabwe Independent weekly newspaper, has been remanded in custody ahead of her bail hearing scheduled for Thursday, 3 July.

Zaba appeared briefly before Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe on Tuesday, facing charges of undermining the authority of the President. However, the bail application was postponed after the State requested additional time to verify her medical records.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu explained, "We request that the bail hearing be heard on July 3 at 11:15 AM. This has been necessitated by the presentation of certain documents containing the accused's medical history, which we need to verify before making submissions on the bail application."

Zaba's legal representative, Chris Mhike, expressed disappointment at the delay, highlighting concerns over her client's health.

"We are naturally disappointed that the accused must spend another night in custody at a time she is not feeling well. She had been on bed rest at the time of her arrest on the orders of her medical doctor. A prison is not the best place for people who are unwell," Mhike said.

He added that the defence acknowledges the State has not dismissed their concerns regarding Zaba's health.

"We believe the State's request is in the best interests of the accused and hope that this allowance will enable the necessary administrative processes to be completed. We seek assurance that there will be no further delays and that the accused will receive appropriate medical attention while in detention," Mhike concluded.

The case has drawn attention amid broader concerns over press freedom and judicial processes in Zimbabwe. The next hearing is expected to provide clarity on whether bail will be granted to the editor.

Source - NewZimbabwe
