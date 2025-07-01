Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has paid glowing tribute to Zimbabwe's late Vice President and liberation icon, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, while pledging a significant donation of US$250,000 to the Joshua Nkomo Trust in honour of the late nationalist's enduring legacy.

In a heartfelt message shared on Monday - marking 26 years since Dr Nkomo's passing on 1 July 1999 - Chivayo described the late Father Zimbabwe as a "fearless liberator, a voice for the oppressed, and a symbol of unity, hope, and reconciliation."

"Every year on the 1st of July, the nation of Zimbabwe solemnly remembers the illustrious life of a gallant son of the soil, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo," said Chivayo. "This is a man who dedicated his entire life to our freedom, fighting colonial rule alongside other distinguished liberation icons including the late President R. G. Mugabe, H.E. President E. D. Mnangagwa, and Josiah Tungamirai, just to name a few."

He praised Nkomo's commitment to peace and unity, noting that his leadership during and after the liberation war helped to unify Zimbabweans across race, tribe, and political divides. Dr Nkomo, affectionately known as Umdala Wethu, is remembered for signing the historic Unity Accord with former President Mugabe in 1987, a move that ended years of internal conflict and helped consolidate the country's post-independence peace.

Chivayo also hailed Dr Nkomo's contribution to the integration of the ZIPRA and ZANLA forces into a single, professional Zimbabwe National Army under one flag.

"Through such selfless leadership, Cde Nkomo cemented his reputation as the beloved Father of a free and united nation," he said.

He further recognised the former Vice President's work in development, education, and land reform, praising his vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe. "He championed development that uplifted communities, sourcing machinery from abroad to establish rural industries and became the brainchild of the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project which transformed drought-prone areas into a ‘green belt' of prosperity," Chivayo added.

As a tribute to this legacy, Chivayo announced a donation of US$250,000 to the Joshua Nkomo Trust, led by the late leader's daughter Thandi Nkomo, as a "small token of appreciation" to support the Trust's ongoing work.

"I will be most honoured by the acceptance of this gesture and invite the designated trustees of the Joshua Nkomo Trust together with her to collect the funds at their earliest convenience," Chivayo said.

He expressed hope that the contribution would help the Trust continue its work in education, cultural development, and welfare initiatives, in line with Dr Nkomo's aspirations for a better Zimbabwe.

"May his dear soul continue to rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to live on through generations to come," he concluded.

Dr Joshua Nkomo, widely revered as "Father Zimbabwe", remains one of the most respected figures in the country's history, remembered for his unwavering commitment to liberation, nation-building, and reconciliation.

Source - online

