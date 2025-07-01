Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A controversial "training workshop" for Zimbabwe's judges, organised by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and involving figures closely linked to the ruling Zanu-PF party and the state intelligence agency, has been cancelled following widespread backlash from judges and legal practitioners.

The planned Integrated Results-Based Management (IRBM) training session, which was scheduled to take place on 4–5 July 2025 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, was quietly scrapped after the judiciary raised alarm over the event's threat to judicial independence.

A memo dated 2 July from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Secretary to the Chief Justice, Chief Registrar, and all Heads of Courts confirmed the cancellation. It cited ongoing discussions with the OPC over the appropriateness of programme content, training material, and resource persons, stressing the need to uphold constitutional guarantees of an independent judiciary.

"The judiciary has been actively engaging with the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) regarding the most appropriate programme, training material, and resource persons… consistent with the Constitutional requirement of the guarantee of Judicial Independence," the memo read.

"Following the initial consultations and continued discussions with OPC on the implementation framework, I wish to inform you that a decision has been taken to cancel the IRBM training, with the view of coming up with a programme content administered by the judiciary."

The workshop had drawn criticism after it emerged that the principal of the Zanu-PF Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, the Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Chief Secretary, Martin Rushwaya, were scheduled to play key roles in the event.

Lawyers, judges, and civic organisations warned that the training was an unconstitutional attempt by the executive to exert influence over the judiciary under the guise of performance management training. Many viewed the involvement of security and political figures as a blatant encroachment on the independence of the courts.

"This is a major red flag for any democracy," said one legal analyst. "The judiciary cannot receive training from political ideologues or intelligence chiefs - this completely undermines the separation of powers."

While no public explanation has been issued by the OPC, the JSC memo makes it clear that the judiciary intends to design a more suitable programme internally, avoiding interference from political and security institutions.

Heads of courts have been instructed to inform all judges of the cancellation, and new arrangements for any future training will be communicated in due course.

The scrapped workshop has highlighted growing tension between the judiciary and the executive, amid concerns over creeping authoritarianism and efforts to centralise power around the presidency.

Legal observers say the decision to cancel the training is a victory for judicial independence - but also a warning of how far political influence may be encroaching on constitutional institutions in Zimbabwe.

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 339 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 353 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2586 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 650 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 994 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 882 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1376 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 586 Views