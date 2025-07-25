Latest News Editor's Choice


Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and Correctional Queens boss Lewis Muzhara have secured vice chairperson positions in the country's top-flight football structures after going unchallenged in the upcoming Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections.

The duo's confirmation comes following the release of the final list of candidates by ZIFA over the weekend ahead of the 25 July 2025 elections.

Mhlophe is now set to take up the vice chairperson post in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), while Muzhara will assume a similar role in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL). Both secured their seats after no other candidates submitted nominations for the positions.

Their unopposed elevation clears the field for closely watched races in the two leagues' top positions.

In the PSL, four contenders are vying for the chairmanship. These are Simba Bhora chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa, FC Platinum chairman Dumisani Sisale, Manica Diamonds chairperson Masimba Chihowa, and Leonard Musariri of Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The ZWPSL also has a competitive leadership race, with FC Platinum's media liaison officer Chido Chizondo set to face Ntokoziso Moyo for the league's top post.

The 2025 elections are being closely monitored by local football stakeholders amid growing calls for reform, professionalism, and stronger governance in Zimbabwean football. ZIFA says it is committed to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process, as it continues efforts to restore the credibility of football administration in the country.

Source - Nehanda Radio
