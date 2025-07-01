Latest News Editor's Choice


Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga received a deeply personal and moving birthday tribute from his wife, Minnie Baloyi, as he marked another year of life.

Chiwenga turned 68 years today.

Taking to social media, Baloyi poured out her love and admiration for the former army general and current Vice President, calling him "muntu wami" (my person) in a touching message that blended affection, gratitude, and spiritual reflection.

"Happy birthday muntu wami, you came into my life and made it so beautiful, I am forever grateful," she wrote. "I pray to Lord Almighty to grant you more wisdom, discernment, patience, love and most above all a long blessed happy life. Khula uze ukhokhobe Soko yangullO, ngikuthanda thandi."

Her tribute included a powerful scriptural reference from Deuteronomy 28:13, highlighting her prayerful hopes for Chiwenga's continued rise and divine guidance:
"And the Lord shall make thee the head, and not the tail; and thou shalt be above only, and thou shalt not be beneath..."

The verse underscored her belief in God's promises over Chiwenga's life and leadership, and added a spiritual dimension to the occasion, reflecting the couple's shared faith.

The message has drawn warm reactions from across the country, with many citizens and well-wishers echoing the sentiments of love, unity, and respect. Some praised Baloyi for her dignified expression of support, while others used the moment to reflect on Chiwenga's enduring role in Zimbabwe's political and military history.

Known for his central role in Zimbabwe's 2017 political transition and for his continued presence in government, Chiwenga remains a key figure in the nation's leadership. His birthday this year comes amid growing anticipation about the future of the country's political landscape.

As the birthday messages continue to pour in, Minnie Baloyi's tribute stands out as a tender reminder that behind the towering public persona of the Vice President is a husband and partner, cherished and prayed for by the one closest to him.

Source - online

