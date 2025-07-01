FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum have been granted a postponement of both their men's and women's fixtures this week following the tragic passing of midfielder Brian Banda, who died in a road traffic accident on Sunday.Banda, a key figure in the FC Platinum midfield and a member of the club's 2022 championship-winning squad, will be laid to rest in Bulawayo this Thursday. The club has indicated its commitment to giving the late star a dignified farewell, with players, staff, and supporters expected to be part of the burial proceedings.Speaking to ZBC News, FC Platinum Media Liaison Officer Chido Chizondo confirmed that both the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL) have approved the postponement of the club's scheduled matches this week."The PSL and ZWPSL have kindly allowed us to postpone our matches to allow the entire FC Platinum family to attend and honour Brian Banda's life and contribution to the club," said Chizondo in a telephone interview.The men's team had been set to travel to Mutare for a match against Manica Diamonds, while the Platinum Royals, the club's women's side, were scheduled to play Mpopoma Sports Academy midweek and Kwekwe Queens over the weekend.The fixture adjustment reflects the emotional impact Banda's passing has had on the club and the broader football fraternity. Tributes have continued to pour in from fans, fellow players, and football administrators who remembered Banda for his work ethic, humility, and technical brilliance on the pitch.New fixture dates for the affected matches are expected to be announced in due course.