Villager found dead after stock theft assault

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A grim discovery has rocked Mashakwari Village under Chief Musikavanhu, after the decomposing body of a 35-year-old man was found in his home, days after he was allegedly assaulted by seven men who accused him of stealing donkeys.

The deceased has been identified as Navela Matoro, with police confirming they have arrested three suspects - Trymore Sigauke, Simbarashe Sigauke, and Ernest Sithole - in connection with the incident. Four other suspects remain at large, and a manhunt is underway.

According to Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the assault occurred on 21 June 2025 at around 8AM.

"It is alleged that seven men went to Matoro's homestead accusing him of stealing their donkeys. When they found he was not at home, they tracked him to a nearby field where he was working alone," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

The suspects reportedly tied Matoro's hands and took turns assaulting him, using open hands, before taking him to the village head, Mr. Mwanyisa, to report the alleged theft. After the village head intervened, Matoro was later released.

Later that day, Matoro visited his father and told him about the assault, before returning to his house where he lived alone.

Eight days later, on 29 June, Tatenda Mutetwa (29), a neighbour, became alarmed by a strong stench coming from Matoro's house. Upon closer inspection, he saw flies swarming around the bedroom door and immediately notified the village head.

When the door was opened, Matoro's body was found lying face down in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police officers from ZRP Chisumbanje attended the scene. Visible injuries were noted on the deceased's eyes, elbow, left ear, and back. His body was transported to St Peter's Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and the three arrested suspects are assisting police with their inquiries.

He also issued a strong warning to the public, urging communities not to take the law into their own hands.

"We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to report to the nearest police station," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

The incident has left the Mashakwari community in shock, as villagers call for justice and greater efforts to prevent vigilante violence.

Source - Manica Post
