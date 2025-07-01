Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

News / National

by Staff reporter

An 18-year-old man from Bulawayo has been charged with tampering with a corpse after he allegedly searched the body of a deceased person and stole a mobile phone and wallet.Brandon Sifenyang, of Riverside suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura on Wednesday, facing the unusual but serious charge. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 10 July.Magistrate Matura noted during the brief court appearance that the incident had sparked concern and debate within the public domain about the moral values and upbringing of young people in society.Prosecutor Ms Nkanyezi Xaba told the court that the alleged offence occurred on 25 June 2025 at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Avenue in Bulawayo.Sifenyang is said to have come across a dead body, but instead of reporting it to the police or seeking help, he allegedly rummaged through the deceased's pockets, stealing a mobile phone and a wallet, before fleeing the scene.Alert bystanders, who reportedly witnessed the act, promptly informed the police, leading to Sifenyang's arrest.Ms Xaba stated that although such cases of tampering with human remains are rare, they often have a profound emotional impact on both the deceased's family and the broader community. She emphasised the disturbing lack of respect shown by the accused towards the deceased.The identity of the deceased and the cause of death are yet to be disclosed by authorities, pending further investigation.Sifenyang remains in custody as the court process unfolds.