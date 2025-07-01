Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo teen in court for allegedly robbing a corpse

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
An 18-year-old man from Bulawayo has been charged with tampering with a corpse after he allegedly searched the body of a deceased person and stole a mobile phone and wallet.

Brandon Sifenyang, of Riverside suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura on Wednesday, facing the unusual but serious charge. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 10 July.

Magistrate Matura noted during the brief court appearance that the incident had sparked concern and debate within the public domain about the moral values and upbringing of young people in society.

Prosecutor Ms Nkanyezi Xaba told the court that the alleged offence occurred on 25 June 2025 at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Avenue in Bulawayo.

Sifenyang is said to have come across a dead body, but instead of reporting it to the police or seeking help, he allegedly rummaged through the deceased's pockets, stealing a mobile phone and a wallet, before fleeing the scene.

Alert bystanders, who reportedly witnessed the act, promptly informed the police, leading to Sifenyang's arrest.

Ms Xaba stated that although such cases of tampering with human remains are rare, they often have a profound emotional impact on both the deceased's family and the broader community. She emphasised the disturbing lack of respect shown by the accused towards the deceased.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of death are yet to be disclosed by authorities, pending further investigation.

Sifenyang remains in custody as the court process unfolds.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Teen, #Corpse, #Robbing

Comments


Must Read

South Africa's colonial name to be changed?

7 hrs ago | 699 Views

Youths defends Tagwirei

8 hrs ago | 383 Views

Army armoured convoy sparks speculation in Harare

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Dzvukamanja joins Scottland FC

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Police arrests 12 in Harare car theft and robbery crackdown

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam stalls due to funding delays

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP grows 2.9% to US$45.7 billion

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Villager found dead after stock theft assault

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

FC Platinum fixtures postponed as club mourns Brian Banda

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Amos Chibaya acquitted of incitement charges

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Minnie pays tribute to Chiwenga on his birthday

10 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

13 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

13 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

14 hrs ago | 404 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

14 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

14 hrs ago | 84 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

14 hrs ago | 272 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

16 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

16 hrs ago | 199 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

16 hrs ago | 412 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

17 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

17 hrs ago | 173 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

17 hrs ago | 221 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

17 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

17 hrs ago | 104 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

17 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

17 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

17 hrs ago | 266 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

17 hrs ago | 56 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

01 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 1598 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

01 Jul 2025 at 20:39hrs | 1589 Views