Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in hunt for new CEO

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has officially begun the hunt for a new substantive Chief Executive Officer, a strategic leadership role expected to shape and deliver Zimbabwe's vision of becoming a competitive, sustainable, and globally recognised tourism destination.

The vacancy follows the departure of Ms Winnie Muchanyuka last year. The position is currently being held in an acting capacity by Mr William Stima.

In a notice released this week, the Authority outlined the significance of the CEO role in advancing destination marketing, aligning organisational strategies with national development goals, and positioning Zimbabwe more prominently on the global tourism map.

According to ZTA, the successful candidate must be a strategic thinker with strong leadership and communication skills, extensive knowledge of global tourism dynamics and emerging markets, and a demonstrable commitment to innovation, collaboration, and public service excellence.

The Authority said the incoming CEO would also be expected to champion digital transformation, strengthen tourism infrastructure development, and introduce new approaches to enhance the competitiveness of Zimbabwe's tourism sector.

"Tourism is not only a cultural and social bridge, but a key economic driver for Zimbabwe," ZTA said, adding that the sector contributes around 12 percent to the national GDP and remains a critical source of foreign currency earnings.

Zimbabwe is internationally celebrated for its diverse and rich tourism offering, from the world-renowned Victoria Falls, the majestic Eastern Highlands, and abundant wildlife to its cultural heritage and vibrant communities.

As the ZTA looks to reposition itself in a highly competitive global tourism landscape, the appointment of a new CEO is expected to set the tone for the next phase of growth and innovation in the sector.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #ZTA, #CEO, #Hunt

