Zimbabwe ANC calls for July 1 to be declared Joshua Nkomo Day

by Staff reporter

The opposition Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) has urged the government to declare July 1 a public holiday in honour of the late national hero and former Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, citing his enduring legacy in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, unity, and post-independence development.In a statement released this week, ZANC president Timothy Mncube said that commemorating Nkomo's life through an official public holiday - to be named Joshua Nkomo Day - would be a meaningful tribute to a man who played a defining role in the country's history."Nkomo's indelible mark on Zimbabwe's politics, development and nationhood is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the struggle for independence, unity, and progress," said Mncube.The ZANC leader described the late vice-president as a stalwart leader who helped shape Zimbabwe's national identity while championing justice, equality and the rights of the marginalised. He said Nkomo's commitment to peace and reconciliation offered a timeless lesson in leadership and patriotism."His selflessness and vision are a beacon of hope, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of Zimbabweans," Mncube said. "Declaring July 1 as Joshua Nkomo Day would give the nation an opportunity to reflect on his remarkable life and reaffirm our collective commitment to the values he held dear."Nkomo, affectionately known as "Umdala Wethu," died on July 1, 1999. He is revered as a founding father of the nation, having led the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) in the liberation struggle before becoming a unifying figure post-independence, culminating in the historic signing of the 1987 Unity Accord with then-President Robert Mugabe.Mncube said such a declaration would not only honour Nkomo's memory but also demonstrate the government's willingness to recognise and celebrate national heroes and heroines across the political divide."It would be a powerful symbol of our commitment to nation-building through unity, peace, and reconciliation. We believe this recognition will also inspire future generations to emulate Nkomo's leadership and vision as we work towards a brighter, more inclusive Zimbabwe," he said.Currently, July 1 is not observed as a national holiday, although commemorative events are often held by family members, political leaders, and civil society to remember Nkomo's contribution to the country.