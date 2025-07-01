Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo claims US$79 million private jet purchase

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Flamboyant and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has stirred social media once again after claiming to have splashed a staggering US$79 million on a brand-new Gulfstream G700 private jet, one of the most expensive business aircraft in the world.

In a series of flamboyant posts across his widely followed social media platforms, Chivayo sought to reinforce his self-made billionaire image while dismissing long-standing allegations that he is a political frontman - or "runner" - for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"You'll hear someone say Sir Wicknell is a runner. Where have you ever seen a runner who can buy a private jet? This is pure work. Only witches hate this," Chivayo said in a video in which he proudly showcased a model of the Gulfstream G700, the aircraft he claims to have purchased.

The base price for a Gulfstream G700, according to aviation industry publication Simple Flying, is currently pegged at US$79 million. With customisations, the cost can rise to as much as US$95 million.

Chivayo says the jet will be emblazoned with "WMC 777" on its fuselage and wing, a reference to his initials and spiritual attachment to the number 7, which he often mentions in his public displays of wealth.

The purchase, if true, would mark one of the most extravagant displays of wealth by a Zimbabwean businessman in recent memory, and has reignited public debate around Chivayo's source of funds - particularly given his close links to the political establishment.

Chivayo has been repeatedly linked to President Mnangagwa and his inner circle, including in allegations involving murky state tenders, controversial gold and mineral deals, and the procurement of election materials and medical equipment. Critics accuse him of being a "runner" - a proxy used by powerful political figures to secure state contracts and channel funds discreetly.

While Chivayo has publicly denied these allegations, he once boasted in a leaked audio that he had President Mnangagwa "in the palm of his hand" - a claim that added fuel to speculation about his real influence and connections within the state.

In the same video posted over the weekend, Chivayo took a swipe at his critics: "Zvishandwa izvi. Zvovengwa nemuroyi chete," he said in Shona, roughly translated to, "This is the result of hard work. Only a witch would hate it."

Chivayo's lavish lifestyle has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some admire his audacity and confidence, while others see him as the face of crony capitalism in a country grappling with widespread poverty, unemployment and service delivery challenges.

There has been no independent verification of the aircraft purchase as of yet. However, the Gulfstream G700 is known for its ultra-luxury interiors, cutting-edge avionics and ability to fly non-stop from New York to Johannesburg.

As debate swirls around the legitimacy of Chivayo's wealth and the optics of such a purchase in Zimbabwe's economic context, the businessman appears undeterred - promising more grand gestures in the future and daring anyone to challenge the authenticity of his claims.

Source - newzimbabwe

